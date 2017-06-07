USMTS Ready for Inaugural Invasion at Salina Speedway

By Dusty Wiegert

The biggest motorsports event to roll into Central Kansas in recent memory is near.

The stars and cars of the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) will grace the 3/8 mile on Thursday night, June 8th. The series is home to some of the best Modified drivers in the world, with drivers from several states expected.

Previous National Champions Ryan Gustin (Marshalltown, IA) and Jason Hughes (Westville, OK) are among the expected entries for Thursday’s event.

Upcoming star Ricky Thornton Jr. (Chandler, AZ) leads the USMTS Central Region standings coming into a 3 day stretch in Kansas. He’s trailed by Cade Dillard (Robeline, LA), Zack Vanderbeek (New Sharon, IA), and Johnny & Stormy Scott (Las Cruces, NM).

More drivers expected include: Dereck Ramirez (Woodward, OK), Joe Duvall (Claremore, OK), Mike Densberger (Malcolm, NE), Tyler Wolff (Fayetteville, AR), RC Whitwell (Tucson, AZ), Chris Clark (Jackson, WY), Cole Ferguson (Dexter, IA), Adam Kates (Tonganoxie, KS), and Kyle Prauner (Norfolk, NE).

After visiting the track the past few seasons, drivers following the National Championship Racing Association (NCRA) series also are planning on joining in the fun. Tyler Davis (Haysville, KS), Dan Powers (Wichita, KS), Josh Lanterman (Derby, KS), Tanner Mullens (Wichita, KS), Scott Greens (Derby, KS), and many others.

Several of Salina’s hometown drivers will also give it a shot up against the fastest modifieds in the world.

The USMTS Modifieds will be joined by the Auto House Mod Lites and Budweiser IMCA Hobby Stocks, both paying an increased $500 to win.

Adult admission will be $20 while kids under 16 are FREE. Pit passes are $35.

Pit gates open at 5:00PM with grandstands opening at 6:00PM, hot laps at 7:15PM, and racing at 8:00PM.

For more information on the Salina Speedway visit www.racesalinaspeedway.com or call 785.292.9220