Special Amtrak train will visit Kansas Friday

NEWTON – Amtrak will run an inspection train on the BNSF Railway from Oklahoma City to Kansas City on Friday with a stop in Newton just before 1 p.m.

Railroad officials say this is the next step in the possible return of passenger rail service between Kansas and Texas, which they believe could have tremendous benefits for Newton.

Invited guests on the train will include state transportation officials from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, along with local leaders.

Residents are asked to come to the Newton station in the 400 Block of Main Street to meet this special train.