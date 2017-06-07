Project Open plans eCommerce workshop for local businesses

An eCommerce workshop will be hosted by Project Open Salina at 8 a.m. on June 20, in the Visit Salina Annex located at 120 West Ash. The workshop is designed to assist local businesses who are interested in “taking their product lines online or enhancing their current eCommerce platforms.”

“Project Open is designed to encourage and support entrepreneurial efforts in the Saline County area by strengthening local entrepreneurial businesses, positioning our community for economic development from within, and creating a strong, friendly environment for small businesses to start and flourish.”

According to a press release from Eric Brown, business director, the two-hour workshop is a quick guide that is customized to each attendee’s specific business needs.

“Facilitators for this workshop are Lisa Roberts, Associate State Director/Marketing and Product Manager of the Kansas Small Business Development Center and Linda R. Sutton-Nutsch, President of LRS Consulting Inc.; combined, these facilitators have over 30 years of experience across multiple industries including retail marketing, financial services, healthcare, transportation, accounting, tax preparation, multimedia and small business development.

The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Visit Salina Annex located at 120 W. Ash Street in Salina, Kansas. The registration fee is $10.00 per person; to register please visit http://bit.ly/ecommercesalina For additional questions please contact Eric Brown with Project Open at 785-827-9301 or ebrown@salinakansas.org.”