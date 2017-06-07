Police: Kansas man dies while working under car

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders were dispatched to the 500 block of Missouri Avenue in Liberal after a report a man had been run over by a car, according to a media release from police.

Responding officers found a man under a car on the side of the street. They were unable to detect any signs of life.

The Liberal Fire Department used equipment to lift the car so the man could be removed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as a 62-year-old resident of Liberal.

Investigators determined the man was working underneath the car when it rolled over him.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days to determine the cause of death. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.