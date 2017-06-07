The Salina Post

Police issue attempt to locate for Kansas kidnapping victim

Enriquez – photo Topeka Police

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported kidnapping and asking the public for help to locate a victim.

Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Police Department was made aware of the abduction, according to a media release.

Police are searching for Viviana Vazquez, 33, Topeka, who was taken against her will Wednesday by Pedro Enriquez, 38, Topeka.

Both persons are known to one another.

They were last seen leaving the 1300 BLK SW Garfield Wednesday morning in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057 JJU.

Viviana Vazquez-photo Topeka Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.

