‘Memories of the Prairie’ to showcase abandoned Kansas towns

The Dickinson County Historical Society will host Kevin Larson this Saturday as part of their summer Memories of the Prairie program. Larson will bring a collection of aerial photographs to discuss abandoned towns in the Blue River Valley. The program will start at 7 p.m., June 10, in the Dickinson County Heritage Center.

“In 1956 Philip Meyer took a series of photographs showing residents of the Blue River Valley as they prepared to move from their homes and farms as part of the Tuttle Creek reservoir and dam relocation project. He captioned one particular photograph “another farewell to the Valley.”

The event is free and open to the public but “donations are always welcomed.”