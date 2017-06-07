Kendra Enright, 26, of Salina, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017. She was born Sept. 17, 1990 to James and Cindy (Lehman) Enright in Salina.

Kendra graduated from Salina South in 2009 and attended Hutchinson Community College. She had a talent for weight lifting, winning many gold medals and national championships. She trained at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado for many summers and traveled to Canada and Ecuador to compete. Kendra worked as a phlebotomist at American Red Cross and later worked as a customer service representative at Blue Cross Blue Shield. She had a love for cats and a deep bond with her three nephews.

Left to mourn her passing are: her mother, Cindy; brother, Joe (Suzanne); nephews, Elden, Ethan and Eli, all of Dodge City; significant other, Dustin Riley of Salina; and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by: her father, James; grandparents, Jack and Ruth Lehman, and Bernard and Margaret Enright; step-grandmother, Helen Enright; and uncle, Bill Enright.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Salemsborg Lutheran Church with burial in Mission Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kendra Enright Memorial Fund, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401, or in person at any Salina Sunflower Bank location.