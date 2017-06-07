Kan. woman jailed after allegedly setting clothing, other items on fire

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect a domestic disturbance where she reportedly set fire to clothing and other household items.

Just after 9p.m. Monday, police arrested Melissa Bell, 34, Hutchinson, on suspicion of arson, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property.

The victim reported clothes that belonged to her and her son were taken out of a closet and set on fire. This happened after the two got into an argument.

After a first appearance in court, bond in the case was reduced to $5,000.

Bell is due back in court next week to see if the state has filed formal charges.

She has prior criminal convictions for criminal threat and criminal use of a weapon, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.