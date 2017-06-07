The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kan. Secretary of State: Time to drain the swamp in Topeka

by 2 Comments

TOPEKA – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is considering whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.

On Wednesday morning, he sounded like a candidate. On his private social media account, Kobach criticized state legislators’ vote to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that would repeal or roll back past income tax cuts he has championed.

 

Kobach said during a recent Associated Press interview that he’s looking at the governor’s race very seriously. GOP Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited.

The Kansas secretary of state was considered a candidate for a job in President Donald Trump’s administration. But he said he turned down positions in the White House and the Department of Homeland Security because he and his family wanted to stay in Kansas.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. That is very rich coming from the property tax cheat KK. His dishonesty and crooked ways are the definition of swamp people. No disrespect to actual swamp people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *