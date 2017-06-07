John R. Anderson, 78, died on Sunday, February 12, 2017. John grew up in Salina and graduated from Salina High School in 1956. A memorial service was held in Lawrence in February.

John is survived by his children, Brad Anderson (Jane), of Salina, Mike Anderson (Linda), of Castle Rock, Colo., Doug Anderson (Becky), of Wichita, Beth Easter (Greg), of Lawrence, and Craig Anderson (Emily), of Shawnee; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Anderson (Marcia), of Pullman, Wash.; and sister, Barbara Houdek (Larry), of Salina.

John’s siblings and children invite friends and family for a time of fellowship and remembrance scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, June 12 in the Forum at University United Methodist Church.