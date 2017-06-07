Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Flora

Animal ID 34717528

Species Dog

Breed Chinese Shar-Pei/Mix

Age 1 year 3 months 15 days

Gender Female

Size Large

Color Brown

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 6/5/2017

Adoption Price $100.00

Lars

Animal ID 35514707

Species Cat

Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age 1 year 6 days

Gender Male

Size Small

Color Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Recovery Room

Intake Date 6/1/2017

Keylo

Animal ID 19163959

Species Dog

Breed German Shepherd/Mix

Age 9 years 9 months 17 days

Gender Male

Size Large

Color Black/Brown

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 5/4/2017

Adoption Price $50.00

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.