DeLore Patton, 89 died June 7, 2017 in Chapman, KS. He was born on May 21, 1928 in Cloud County, KS, the son of Stanley and Bessie (Mikulecky) Patton. Delore was raised in the Clifton community and graduated from Clifton High School in 1946. He married Virginia Veesart on August 17, 1949. DeLore graduated from Emporia State University in 1960 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and earned his Master’s degree from Kansas State University in 1982. He taught 5 years in rural schools, one year in Clifton, one year in California and 33 years in Belleville. He also coached Jr. High football and track while at Belleville. DeLore and Virginia retired to Osage City. He was a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Kansas NEA Retired Teachers. DeLore was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dean and Larry Patton.

Survivors:

Wife: Virginia Patton of Chapman, KS

Son: Terry and wife Tana Patton of Chapman, KS

Daughter: Deanna and husband Ron White of Ozark, MO

Son: Randy and wife Peggy Patton of Meriden, KS

Son: Doyle and wife Carol Patton of Paola, KS

16 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren

Funeral Services: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center

Minister: The Rev. Susan Sawyer

Burial: St. Marys Cemetery, Clifton

Visitation: Friday, June 9, 2017 from 6-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home with rosary recited at 7 PM.

Memorials: Delore Patton Memorial fund c/o the funeral home