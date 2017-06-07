Americus – David Dean Goldsmith, 73, left us June 4, 2017, at Diversicare in Council Grove, Kansas. He was born December 7, 1943, the son of Jesse Wayne and Margaret Eleanor (Clayton) Goldsmith.

He married Ina May Burns on June 4, 1961 in Wilsey, KS. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife Ina May Goldsmith (Burns), son and grandson David II and David III Goldsmith, daughter and granddaughter Jennifer (Jay) and Morgan Esslinger, and his brother Jerry Goldsmith and family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 5:30-7:00, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia, KS. Memorial service will be Friday, June 9th at 2:00, also at the Church of the Nazarene.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Never Let Go Fund. This organization helps families in Lyon County and surrounding counties with financial assistance while their child is fighting and undergoing treatment for cancer.