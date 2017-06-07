Chad Schamp, 38, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Gaylord, KS, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. He was the Maintenance Supervisor at The Cedars, McPherson, where he had worked for almost 11 years.

Chad was born on July 29, 1978, in Smith Center, KS, the son of Malvin Randy and Carlene R. (Bechtold) Schamp. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1996. On November 7, 2015, Chad was united in marriage to Amber Sue Baumgartner in Burrton, KS.

Survivors include: his wife, Amber of the home; parents, Carlene & Kent Dickson of Galva, KS and Randy & Dovie Schamp of Gaylord, KS; siblings, Shane Schamp (Melissa) of McPherson, KS, Kyle Schamp (Alyssa) of Gaylord, KS, and Krystle Schamp (Chris Eakin) of Phillipsburg, KS; step-siblings, Kristine Wright (Robert) of Denver, CO, Michelle Williams (J.J.) of Ellinwood, KS, Bonnie Rowand (Mark) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Scott Dickson (Carrie) of Manhattan, KS; grandparents, Malvin L. & Honey B. Schamp of Smith Center, KS; step-grandmother, Vera Dickson of Leavenworth, KS; step-grandparents, Wylie Post Geter of Las Vegas, NV and Sharon L. Hattig of Osborne, KS; mother-in-law, Donna Gertz of Newton, KS; father-in-law, Al Baumgartner of Newton, KS; brother-in-law, Matt Baumgartner of Newton, KS; and numerous aunt, uncles, nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Melvin “Shorty” M. & Betty E. Bechtold, and step-grandfather, Leo Dickson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, June 9, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 10, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Whitacre officiating. The graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, at Gaylord Cemetery, Gaylord, KS.

Memorial donations may be given to the Chad Schamp Memorial Fund to be used for an auto mechanic scholarship in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.