Brownback signs bill on controversial new rules for abortion providers

TOPEKA— Governor Sam Brownback signed legislation Wednesday that requires Kansas abortion providers give women information about their doctors’ histories and provide it in print in a specific type style on white paper.

The Senate approved the measure on a 25-15 vote after the House approved it in mid May.

The bill requires that abortion providers give women information about the physician at least 24 hours beforehand. The information would include the doctor’s credentials, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges and disciplinary record. It requires the information to be printed in 12-point Times New Roman type.

Bill supporters say women need the information to make informed decisions.

Critics said the bill is meant to discourage women from having abortions.