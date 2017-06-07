Ardean Grosse, age 82, died Tues., June 6, 2017 at Hilltop Lodge Nursing Home, Beloit, KS. He was born on Sept. 6, 1934 in Jamestown, KS to Ben T. & Esther L. (Goranson) Grosse.

Ardean attended schools in Jamestown. He was a lifetime area resident. He helped his family on the farm and family hatchery. Ardean loved music and singing. Ardean has been a resident at Hilltop Lodge since 2009 where he enjoyed walking around the halls and visiting with everyone. He was always singing, laughing and was especially known for his ‘dancing skills’. Ardean was always intrigued by flashlights and watches, often taking them apart to see how they worked. He will be missed by the many residents and employees at the nursing home.

He is survived by his brother, Ben, Concordia; nephew, Frank Grosse, Jamestown & a niece, Corey Grosse, Mayetta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Armin & an infant sister.

Visitation will be Mon., June 12, 2017 from 1-9 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-8 pm at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, Tues., June 13, 2017 in the Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, KS with Pastor Al Paredes officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hilltop Lodge Nursing Home in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.