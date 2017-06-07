1 hospitalized after multi-million dollar NW Kan. hog farm fire

PHILLIPS COUNTY — One person was injured in a fire on Tuesday in Phillips County.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of West 1300 Road near Long Island, according to a media release.

Long Island Fire Department was dispatched and immediately requested mutual aid assistance. The fire started in the end of a hog farrowing barn operated by Husky Hogs, Long Island. The fire quickly spread to two additional barns before being brought under control.

An unidentified worker was injured, sustaining burns to his arms and legs. He was transported to Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg by private vehicle and later transferred to Wichita via ambulance. Husky Hogs suffered a significant loss with a general estimate of several million dollars.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s office was contacted and began their investigation Tuesday night, assisted by the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office. The cause is still undetermined.