Timothy Scott Allen, 54, Minneapolis, died Monday, June 5, 2017 at his home. Scott was born August 14, 1962 in St. Augustine, FL to Richard Kirby and Velena I. (Woods) Allen.

He was a graduate of Minneapolis High School and he was an EMT with the City of Minneapolis for over ten years. Scott also served as a city police officer for one year and as a deputy for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department for eight years.

He was preceded in death by his mom on April 29, 2016.

Survivors include his wife, Tami (Smith) Allen; children Kelby Kircher (Kelsie), Ricky Allen (Shantel), Bryston Allen (Rochelle), and Janessa Allen; father, Kirby; brother, Joe Allen(Angela) ; two grandchildren, Krayton and Kentley Kircher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 10 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.