The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

The Latest: Kansas Senate votes to override veto of tax bill

by 1 Comment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over raising taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

The Republican-controlled Kansas Senate has voted to override GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill that would increase income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

The vote Tuesday evening in the Senate was 27-13, exactly the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn the conservative governor’s action.

The Senate’s action sends the bill to the House for a vote. If supporters of the plan muster a two-thirds majority there, the tax increases would take effect in July.

The bill would have raised $1.2 billion over two years by repealing or rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Nothing has been cut. When taxpayers get the bill I hope you will look up who voted for the increase and vote against them next time. Why do I have to go with less of what I earn, but those on the public dole seldom go with less.?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *