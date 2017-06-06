The Salina Post

Sheriff: 2 western Kansas women jailed for alleged drug possession

Stephen-photo KDOC

NESS COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

On Monday, the Ness County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 14448 West Ness – Lane County Line Road, according to a social media report.

Deputies arrested Michelle Stephen, 40, Dighton, and Katrina Coast, Dighton for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen has a previous drug conviction in Ellis County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

