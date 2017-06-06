Salina woman hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Salina woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac driven by Stuart Moddelmog, 69, Moundridge was southbound in lane 2 on Interstate I35 at Kansas 254. The vehicle cut partially into lane one and stopped.

A south bound 2015 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Kimberly Lemon, 59, Salina, and a 2007 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Louis Smith, 72, Newkirk, OK., swerved into lane two in an attempt to avoid slower traffic and collided with the Cadillac partially still in lane two.

The Cadillac was pushed into three other vehicles including a BMW that were southbound stopped in traffic.

Moddelmog and a passenger in the Chevy Janese Ganzenmuller, 53, Salina, were transported to Wesley Medical Center.

Lemon and Smith were not injured. All drivers and passengers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.