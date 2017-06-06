Forgery case under investigation by Salina PD

Salina Police are investigating a forgery case that put a Salina business out $3,097, according to a police spokesperson.

Mohanad Khmous, 45, Manhattan, owns the Salina IHOP on South Ninth. Khmous reported that four fraudulent checks, totaling $3,097, were written from the business account to an individual. They were all reportedly cashed by local banks on February 17, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

The case is still under investigation and law enforcement authorities are waiting to obtain video surveillance from the banks.