River Renewal Project public meeting scheduled

The City of Salina will host a public meeting on June 22 to present the master plan for the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project. The open house will start at 4 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Event Center with the presentation starting at 5:30 p.m.

According to a City press release, “the City, with the help of HDR, will be working to refine design elements presented in the Smoky Hill River Renewal Master Plan that was adopted in 2010. In May 2016, voters approved a sales tax increase from 8.40% to 8.75% that will be in place over 20 years. A portion of these sales tax funds will be used for Smoky Hill River Renewal projects and will allow restoration efforts to move forward.”

City Officials said that this open house will give attendees time to speak to project representatives and provide feedback on proposed elements. The formal presentation, starting at 5:30 p.m., will run for about 30 minutes. A survey will be made available at the meeting, giving the public an opportunity to provide further input. It will also be posted online.

“The public is invited to provide input and comments at any stage during project development. However, feedback is most useful now – before design decisions are made. Public meetings are scheduled to occur in June, July and September 2017. Following these meetings, the project team will advance desired concepts into preliminary designs. This process is expected to take just over one year. Following preliminary design, an additional public meeting will be held in the fall of 2018, prior to finalizing designs.”