Richard “Rich” Harry Reynolds, 91, of Russell, Kansas, died on Sunday, June 04, 2017, at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kansas.

Rich was born on September 28, 1925, in Solomon, Kansas, the son of Richard Arthur and Mildred (Anderson) Reynolds. The family moved to Russell in 1928, he grew up in Russell and graduated from Russell High School in the class of 1943. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a surgical nurse aboard the U.S.S. Little Rock in the Atlantic & Pacific Theatre. After returning state side in 1945 he transferred to the U.S. Marines II Air Wing until his discharge in October 1946. He was united in marriage to Floris Jean Callahan in July 1947, in Russell and from this union they were blessed with a daughter Susan Kay. They divorced in 1975. He was then united in marriage to Lois Nathalie “Nat” Ingram in 1976, she passed away on July 31, 2006.

He worked as a bookkeeper for Henre & Wilhelm Motors, branch manager for Finance Credit of Salina. In 1955, he was appointed Secretary-Treasurer of Russell County Building and Loan Association. He was later elected President and changed the name to Russell Savings Association. He was appointed by the Governor as a Director and later Chairman of the State Savings and Loan Board for 16 years. He was Past Director of the State League of Savings Institutions. He was Sr. Vice President of First Kansas Federal Savings Association in Osawatomie, Kansas and later elected as Director and President. He retired in 1989, and returned to Russell in 1992. He joined Rotary in 1950, and was elected President four times, Past District 5670 Treasurer and awarded the Paul Harris Fellow, Past Director and President of Chamber of Commerce, Vice-Chairman of Russell Housing Authority during the planning and construction of Parkside Manor and Past President of the Golf board. He chaired the committee to raise funds to construct the Scout House and named the Russell County Man of the Year in 1958. He joined the Boy Scout Program in 1936, and was active until 1967. He served as assistant scoutmaster for Troop 118 and later for Troop 106 for 20 years. He was district training Chairman, member of Executive Board of Coronado Area Council. He earned an eagle scout badge and three Palms. Rich was awarded Scoutmaster’s Key and the Silver Beaver by the National and Coronado Counsel for service to boyhood. Vigil member in the order of the Arrow, formed the Wah-Seh-Peh Indian Dancers in 1957 and performed across the state for 10 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and very active in various church activities including Sunday school, life member of V.F.W. Post 6240, American Legion Post 99, Elks Lodge 1715 and Russell Masonic Lodge #177 A.F. & A.M.

Surviving family include his daughter Susan Kay Slates (Kevin), step children Jack Ingram (Mary), Pamala Langhofer (Kent), Step Grandchildren; Step Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nathalie, sister Dorthea Schmidt and longtime canine companions Missy & Brenda Sue.

A memorial service to celebrate Rich’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on June 10, 2017, at the Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Ezekial Koech officiating. Burial of the ashes will follow at the Russell City Cemetery with military rites performed by the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Friday, June 9th. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Trinity United Methodist Church and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.