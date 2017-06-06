Police continue investigation into McPherson plant evacuation

A bomb threat that led to the evacuation of the McPherson Pfizer plant, 1776 Centennial, is under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

Dispatch received a call about 1:30 a.m. Monday from a male suspect. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect made a threat that led to the closing of the plant.

The sheriff’s department, in a social media request, wants anyone with information on the incident and would like to remain anonymous, please call McPherson County Crime Stoppers at

620-241-1122 or 1-800-241-8118 or text MPCS and your tip to 274637.

“McPherson County Crime Stoppers PAYS REWARDS for tips that result in the arrest of suspects or the recovery of stolen property.”

No additional details were released. No injuries were reported.