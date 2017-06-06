The Salina Post

Police: Child found in hot car in Wichita rushed to hospital

First responders at the location of Monday’s incident-photo courtesy KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a child has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being found in a hot car in Wichita.

Sgt. Jesse Hancock reports that the girl and her siblings apparently had been playing hide and seek Monday before her father found her. It wasn’t immediately known how long she had been in the car.

The National Weather Service says the temperature in Wichita was 88 degrees just before the girl’s parents called 911 at 5:20 p.m. San Jose State University certified consulting meteorologist Jan Null says the inside air temperature of the car could have been in excess of 135 degrees.

Hancock declined to release the girl’s age. He says the investigation into what happened isn’t criminal.

