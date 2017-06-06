Neill Johnson, 79 died June 5, 2017 in Salina, KS. He was born on July 27, 1937 in Green, KS, the son of Ernest and Nola (Holladay) Johnson. Neill was raised in the Green community and graduated from Green High School in 1955. He served in the Army National Guard from 1955 to 1963. Neill married Nancy Christian on April 24, 1960. He worked as a carpenter and at the Morganville Grain Elevator. Neill later worked for Northern Natural Gas Co. as a locator, pipefitter and welder until his retirement. He was a member of the Morganville United Methodist Church, Morganville Lions Club, Boy Scout Leader, youth sports coach, Green Fishing Club, Republican Valley Camping Club, Piotique Promenaders Square Dance Club and President of Northern Natural Retirees. Neill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Johnson and sister, Ardis Johnson.

Survivors:

Wife: Nancy Johnson, Morganville, KS

Daughter: Lori Johnson-Rumsey and husband Jack Rumsey, Longmont, CO

Son: Brad and wife Mary Johnson, McPherson, KS

11 Grandchildren and 1 Great-grandchild

Funeral Services: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 11:00AM at the Clay Center United Methodist Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Sarah Gill and Pastor Lynn Scott

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Morganville United Methodist Church or Morrison House of Salina c/o the funeral home