1 dead, 1 hospitalized after western Kan. motel fight; suspect in custody

GOVE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal altercation in Gove County.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Gove County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) at approximately 1:10 a.m. to request assistance investigating a suspected homicide which occurred in Quinter, Kansas.

Preliminary information indicates that a dispute between two men occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m., Tuesday, in a motel room at the 1st Inn, 1202 Castle Rock St. in Quinter, according to a media release.

During the altercation, 24-year-old James “Dalton” Brown of Hoxie, Kansas received multiple stab wounds. EMS responded and transported Brown to the Gove County Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. Also injured during the incident was Jordyn O’Neal, age 23, of Quinter, Kansas. She was transported to Via Christi Hospital Saint Francis in Wichita with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Authorities began looking for Anthony Turner, age 24, of Park, Kansas who was believed to be the second male involved in the motel dispute. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Turner was located and arrested by the Gove County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol at a residence on the north side of Quinter.

Shortly after, Turner was taken to the Gove County Medical Center to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound which he sustained during the altercation at the motel. When released from the hospital, he was booked into the Trego County Jail for first degree murder.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Quinter Police Department assisted in the investigation.