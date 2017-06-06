The Salina Post

Kansas man sentenced for woman’s stabbing death

Edwards-photo Geary Co.

By DEANGELA MCDOUGALD

GEARY COUNTY – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 23 years in prison for the stabbing death of a woman in her Junction City home.

In March, Daniel Edwards, 34, pleaded guilty to one count each of second degree murder and aggravated robbery of 52-year-old Sharon Moody at her residence in Junction City in 2015.

Edwards also admitted in court records to taking a 2011 Mazda CX 7 automobile, keys, and other personal items including credit cards from Moody.

Police found and arrested Moody the night of the crime in Topeka.

