Kansas father sentenced for shooting death of teenage son

Farrow-photo Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the shooting death of his son.

Forty-one-year-old Glen Farrow was sentenced Monday for killing his 17-year-old son, Michael, in March 2017 during an argument over school. Farrow pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter.

KAKE-TV reports an arrest affidavit says Michael messaged someone before the shooting saying he was arguing over when he had to return to school after spring break.

Officers who went to the home found Michael in a nearby alley suffering from a gunshot.

