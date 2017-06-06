The Salina Post

Kan. officer hospitalized after vehicle strikes stopped patrol cruiser

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police say a Lawrence officer was taken to a hospital after his patrol vehicle was struck while it was stopped at the scene of a rollover crash.

The officer’s injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. Police say the 8-year veteran of the department was in his vehicle Tuesday when another vehicle collided with it.

The crash briefly stopped traffic while officials investigated.

