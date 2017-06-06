Judith A. (Whitman) Willcoxon February 19, 1954 – December 30, 2016

Judith A. Willcoxon, 62, of Grove City, Ohio, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 30, 2016 after a 3+ year battle with ovarian cancer. She spent her final days at the Kobacker House in Columbus with her loved ones by her side.

Judith “Judy” was born in Charleston, SC to William Lee and Virginia May (Cherry) Whitman, where her father was serving in the US Navy. Upon Lee’s retirement in 1959, the family returned to Kansas when Judy was 5 years old to be near their grandparents and extended family in and around Bennington, Kansas. Judy learned to cook, sew and raised rabbits in 4-H. She played the coronet in the Black & Gold Band and became an accomplished vocal soloist in high school. Judy was a member of the Bennington United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and participated in many youth group activities. She graduated from Bennington High School in 1972.

In December of that year, Judy married her childhood sweetheart, Tracy L. Willcoxon. Tracy joined the US Air Force in 1973 and continued to serve for 20 years. Four children were born to this union during that time while they were stationed first in Oscoda, MI; then Spokane, WA; Lubbock, TX; and finally, Dayton, OH. Notably, while living in Spokane, Judy took care of three small children during and after the Mt. St. Helens volcanic eruption in 1980.

After Tracy’s retirement from the US Air Force, the family lived in Toledo, OH; Sterling, IL; and they eventually settled in Grove City, OH. Across the miles and the many places she called home, Judy developed and nurtured special friendships with numerous people over the years. She had a gift for forging deep and meaningful friendships.

Judy is survived by her husband, Tracy Willcoxon of Grove City, OH; four children: Matthew Willcoxon of Grove City; Andrew & Megan (Dunn) Willcoxon of Columbus, OH; Jason and Melissa (Dunn) Willcoxon of Grove City; and Jessica Snoke-Willcoxon of Grove City; six beautiful grandchildren: Wesly Willcoxon; Olivia, Peyton & Hannah Willcoxon; and Emma & Ethan Snoke; mother, Virginia (Cherry) Whitman of Minneapolis, KS; brother, William “Bill” Whitman (Angela) of Bennington, KS; sisters Virginia “Gin” Whitman of Champaign, IL and Sarah Whitman (Danna Boehm) of Kansas City, MO; and niece, Jennifer Whitman Cooper of Beloit, KS, Judy was preceded in death by her father, William Lee Whitman and her niece, Virginia Grace Whitman.

Judy was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and a true friend. She dedicated more than 42 years of her life in caring for their special needs son, Matthew. Judy was a caring and compassionate woman of faith, who shared Jesus Christ’s message and example with people throughout her lifetime. In recent years, she also became the adoptive mother and grandmother to Alfred and Angelina Tagoe from Ghana and their three children Jezzy, Jada, and Joshua.

Judy was an amazing cook, seamstress, handy-woman and manager, who kept things moving and everyone on track. Judy enjoyed outdoor adventures, landscaping, home improvement projects and especially time with her family and friends. Her personality, smile, joy, and laughter were blessings to us all. Those left behind will always cherish each and every memory.

The initial visitation and memorial services were held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Victorious Living Church in Grove City, Ohio.

A second celebration of life service will be held in Judy’s hometown on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at The United Church of Bennington in Bennington, KS from 11:00 – 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Judith at the Kobacker House, which provides Inpatient Hospice Care at 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or to Cross International’s Divine Shelter School, which provides education to Haitian children.