John E. Owens, 80, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2017, surrounded by family at Hospice House, Hutchinson.

John was a retired auto body technician, working at Wallace Chevrolet, Sid Bacon Motors, Consolidated Motors, and Fred McKenna Chevrolet.

He was born on July 21, 1936, in Kingman, KS, the son of John Samuel and Enid Ellen (Gould) Owens. He graduated from Hutchinson High School. On March 19, 1960, John was united in marriage to Rita M. Kaspari in McPherson, KS.

John was a member of McPherson Church of Christ.

Survivors include: wife, Rita of the home; children, Terri (Mark) Archer of McPherson, KS, Jeff Owens of Littleton, CO, and Julie (Lyle) Silsby of Canton, KS; six grandchildren, Jason (Samantha) Archer, Craig (Haley) Archer, Travis (Juliana) Myers, Taylor (Darci) Myers, Leah Silsby, and Garrett Silsby; sister, Enid (Tex) Wilmeth of Bullhead City, AZ; and sister-in-law, Constance Owens of Hutchinson, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leslie Owens.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 12, at McPherson Church of Christ with Minister Gary Witcher officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Church of Christ or Hospice & Homecare of Reno County in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.