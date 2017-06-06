OLATHE – OBITUARY for – Don L. Gensler, 78, Don Lewis Gensler, died Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Facility in Olathe. He was born August 6, 1938, the son of Lewis C. and Mildred (Anderson) Gensler.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 8th, 2017, at the Fix Cemetery, of (Volland) Alma, Kansas. His son will officiate at his service.

Shortly, after graduating from high school he joined the United States Air Force. When he was discharged from the service he went to work for the Union Wire Rope which later became Armco Steel. He processed steel which is used to make bridges. He retired in 1999. He loved nature and outside activities. He spent his time taking his grandsons fishing at the lake and hiking local areas.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a daughter Dana Flores of Olathe; two sons Doug Gensler (wife-Julie) of Nixa, MO, Kirk Gensler of Warrensburg, MO; a brother John Gensler of Blue Springs, MO; three grandchildren Alex and Eli Flores, Sara Gensler; and his former wife and good friend Diane Gensler.

The family requests memorials, to the American Cancer Society; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.