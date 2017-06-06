Don E. Scott was born September 25, 1946, in Norton, Kansas, to Frank and Opal (Kelley) Scott. He died May 24, 2017, after a five month battle with AML (acute myeloid leukemia).

Don was the youngest of five children. His father died after being struck by lightning, three months prior to his birth. Don grew up in Hill City and attended Hill City Grade and High School, graduating with the Class of 1964. Don married Vera Dreiling and two children were born to this union, Lori and Tony. He then married Melanie Shields on March 29, 1981.

Before beginning his law enforcement career, Don graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy. He also received training at the KBI School.

Don was the Graham County Sheriff for 35 years. He served as a Graham County Commissioner for 10 years and a Graham County EMT for 39 years. He was also a Deputy United States Marshal for several years.

Don had many interests. He loved guns and continued to buy, sell and trade them though out his life. He was involved in the local SASS Club (Single Action Shooting Society) for several years. Or as Melanie always told him, it was just big boys turning into little boys again, dressing up and playing cowboys and Indians. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and the numerous trips he took with Bob Wanker, Bill Richardson, Dennis Hutchinson and Mike McLean among others. Somehow they always managed to find a Dairy Queen and had to stop for “just a Coke”, as he often told Melanie.

He was active with the local EMS service ever since becoming an EMT in 1989. Once he retired as Sheriff, he became the unofficial driver on many trips to various hospitals throughout Kansas and surrounding states. He spent so much time driving the ambulance

with either Cynthia Keith or Karen King that Melanie often told him it was like he had three wives.

Don enjoyed computers and was sometimes known as the local computer guru. He and Melanie took a computer class together in the early 90’s, but Melanie swore he must have gotten extra help on the side, as she never had the knowledge he did.

Don always enjoyed the time he spent with his two grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He had a potato gun that he sometimes took to the park and shot out candy to any kids who were around. He often told the story of how after spending time with one great nephew, the little boy looked at him and said, “I sure do like you Don Scott!”

Don was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alvin and Charley; and two sisters, Betty Campbell and Virginia Orellana and his father-in-law Jr. Shields.

He is survived by his wife Melanie, of the home; his daughter Lori (Dave) Ash, Victoria, Kansas; his son Tony (Lindsay) Scott, Brighton, Colorado and two grandchildren, Dylan and Sydney Scott; his mother-in-law Nelda Shields; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Don was a people person and loved helping others. His involvement in the community in various activities is well noted. He will be missed by many and we will never forget how much he touched our lives.