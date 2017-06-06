Citizen Board volunteers needed

The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees. Applications accepted through August 1, 2017.

Accessibility Advisory Board Youth Member Citizen-at-large Citizen-at-large w/ a Disability

Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board Youth Member Citizen-at-large

Arts & Humanities Commission Citizen-at-large

Board of Zoning Appeals Youth Member Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina

Building Advisory Board Electrical Contractor Mechanical Master/Journeyman Class B/C Contractor

Business Improvement District Advisory Board Business Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1

Business Improvement District No. 1 Design Review Board Business Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1 Property Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1 Citizen-at-large Design Professional

Community Art & Design Advisory Committee Citizen-at-large

Convention & Tourism Committee Citizen-at-large

Disciplinary Advisory Board Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina

Heritage Commission Archeologist; Landscape Architect; or Urban Planner Real Estate or Legal Professional Youth Member

Housing Authority Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina

Human Relations Commission Youth Member Ethnic/Minority Representative Citizen-at-large

Park & Recreation Advisory Board Youth Member Citizen-at-large

Planning Commission Outside Representative but within 3 miles of City Limits Youth Member Citizen-at-large

Solid Waste Management Committee Citizen-at-large for Saline County Citizen-at-large for 3 rd class city Citizen-at-large for Unincorporated Representative Youth Member

Tree Advisory Board Citizen-at-large

