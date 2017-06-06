Citizen Board volunteers needed

The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees. Applications accepted through August 1, 2017.
-
Accessibility Advisory Board
-
-
Youth Member
-
Citizen-at-large
-
Citizen-at-large w/ a Disability
-
-
-
Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board
-
-
Youth Member
-
Citizen-at-large
-
-
-
Arts & Humanities Commission
-
-
Citizen-at-large
-
-
-
Board of Zoning Appeals
-
-
Youth Member
-
Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina
-
-
-
Building Advisory Board
-
-
Electrical Contractor
-
Mechanical Master/Journeyman
-
Class B/C Contractor
-
-
-
Business Improvement District Advisory Board
-
-
Business Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1
-
-
-
Business Improvement District No. 1 Design Review Board
-
-
Business Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1
-
Property Owner within the Business Improvement District No. 1
-
Citizen-at-large
-
Design Professional
-
-
-
Community Art & Design Advisory Committee
-
-
Citizen-at-large
-
-
-
Convention & Tourism Committee
-
-
Citizen-at-large
-
-
-
Disciplinary Advisory Board
-
-
Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina
-
-
-
Heritage Commission
-
-
Archeologist; Landscape Architect; or Urban Planner
-
Real Estate or Legal Professional
-
Youth Member
-
-
-
Housing Authority
-
-
Citizen-at-large within City Limits of Salina
-
-
-
Human Relations Commission
-
-
Youth Member
-
Ethnic/Minority Representative
-
Citizen-at-large
-
-
-
Park & Recreation Advisory Board
-
-
Youth Member
-
Citizen-at-large
-
-
-
Planning Commission
-
-
Outside Representative but within 3 miles of City Limits
-
Youth Member
-
Citizen-at-large
-
-
-
Solid Waste Management Committee
-
-
Citizen-at-large for Saline County
-
Citizen-at-large for 3rd class city
-
Citizen-at-large for Unincorporated Representative
-
Youth Member
-
-
-
Tree Advisory Board
-
-
Citizen-at-large
-
-
If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to complete an expression-of-interest form from the City of Salina website, www.salina-ks.gov, and click on “City Government” then “Boards & Commissions” or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.
Leave a Reply