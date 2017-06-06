Carmen Ana Martinez, 95, of Salina, died June 4, 2017 at her home with family by her side. She was born October 1, 1921, in Vega

Baja, Puerto Rico.

Carmen was the ex-wife of US Army Master Sergeant Marcelino Martinez of North Carolina. At 68 years of age, she retired from Tony’s Pizza after 15 years of service.

At 90 years of age, she worked as a personal care attendant in Salina. Carmen loved volunteering her time to help others, not just her family. She took numerous people to doctor’s appointments to help with interpreting. She would clean someone’s home because they were too frail to do it themselves. Carmen would visit people that could not leave their home to simply provide companionship.

Carmen was not just a wonderful mother to her 10 children

Eneida Andino Tapia, Gladys Roble, Myrna Martinez, Ana Jester,

Carmen MartinezHolt, Gilberto Hernandez, Efrain Martinez, Oscar

Martinez, Pete Martinez, and Eram Martinez. She was also a best

friend. Carmen had seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great

grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Shelter 1 in Oakdale Park, Salina.

She will be missed very much.