Brownback vetoes largest proposed tax hike in Kansas history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over raising taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools (all times local):

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback has fulfilled his promise to veto an income tax increase approved by Kansas legislators to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

Read the Governor’s veto message here.

 

 

The governor announced his action Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. Legislators are expected to try to override his veto, and their votes could come as early as Tuesday night.

The bill would have repealed or rolled back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback as pro-growth policies and undone a political legacy that’s brought him national attention. The bill would have increased income tax rates and end an exemption for 330,000 plus farmers and business owners.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

  1. Brownback is a gutless coward. He needs to admit his “trickle down” policies have failed, which is consistent with its results every other time it has been tried.

    Where have all the Brownback supporters been lately? I guess they have turned their allegiances to con man Trump. My prediction, his tenure will end just as badly as our governor’s. But it’s all good with Kansans, as long as they have an R behind their name, they will continue getting Kansas’ votes.

    What’s the matter with Kansas?

