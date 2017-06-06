UPDATE: Body found near bridge east of Salina



According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a body was found near the Smoky Hill River Bridge on East North Street this morning.

It was reported that kayakers discovered the body around 10:30 a.m. just north of the Salina Country Club. Law enforcement authorities closed East North Street between Marymount and Eastborough.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a press release around 3 p.m. this afternoon saying that Salina Emergency Medical Services pronounced a white male in his 20’s dead at the scene.

The identity or cause of death has not been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team was called to assist with this investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement: “If you witnessed any suspicious activity in this area during the last 24 hours or if you think you may have information in reference to this incident please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office (785) 826-6500 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KSCRIME.

The investigation is in progress and information will be released as it becomes available.”