Bike Across Kansas tour starts Friday, rides through Bennington Tuesday

An estimated 800 cyclists will pedal across the state next week for the 43rd annual Bike Across Kansas. The eight-day, 522-mile tour will start at the Colorado border early Friday morning and end in Leavenworth on June 17.

According to the BAK webpage, the event started in 1975, during the “bike boom,” when Wichita natives Larry and Norma Christie decided to bike across Kansas. Less than 100 people participated in the first BAK, but that number grew to several hundred in the first five years.

“Many others shared the Christies’ enthusiasm and over 40 years later, BAK has grown beyond all original expectations. BAK now limits participation to over 800 participants on each year’s event. From 1975 to 1981 there was a single annual route, in 1982 it was expanded to two routes, and then three in 1989. In 2004, BAK returned to a single route format.”

This year the participants will make stops in Tribune, Dighton, Wakeeney, Plainville, Lincoln, Chapman, Rossville and Tonganoxie before finishing in Leavenworth. Local high school gymnasiums serve as campgrounds for the cyclists, giving them an opportunity to shower, sleep, eat and repair their bikes. “About half of the participants bring tents and camp out while the other half prefer to spread out their sleeping bags inside the gymnasiums.”

Participants are expected to go through Bennington sometime next Tuesday.