Attorney General says USD 305 Board committed “technical violation”

The Salina USD 305 School Board committed a “technical violation” when they voted not to renew the contract of Superintendent Bill Hall, according to a school district spokesperson.

The board voted not to renew Hall’s contract, which didn’t expire for two more years, on March 14. According to Jennifer Bradford-Vernon, David Litchman sent a letter of complaint to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office said the board had committed a “technical violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act” by using abridged language to extend the executive session.

According to Bradford-Vernon, a formal motion must be made every time executive session is extended because KOMA does not provide extensions. The school board is reviewing internal policies and procedures based on the AG’s decision, she added.

“All board members will undergo Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) training at the June 13, 2017, work session. The KOMA training will be provided by KASB.

There was no intention to violate the spirit of the KOMA or hide anything. The Attorney General is not pursuing any further enforcement.”