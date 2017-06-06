Alice Irene Graver, 86, of Salina, passed away May 29, 2017, at her home. She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in rural Kinsley to Earl R. and Blanche Givens. She married Wilbur G. Graver on July 20, 1952.

She was a homemaker for most of her life. Alice dearly loved raising and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include: daughter, Arlene Hammond (Randy), of Lawrenceville, Ga.; sons, Kent Graver (Lisa), of Great Bend, and Randall Graver (Geralyn), of Salina; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Wilbur (2009); and brother, Charles Givens.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Salina Animal Shelter, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.