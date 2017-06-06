The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

99KG’s Treasure Hunt; Tuesday’s Clues

by Leave a Comment

This week’s 99KG Treasure Hunt with Salina Ortho features a Royals weekend! Find the bag of gold coins, hidden somewhere in Salina on public property, to win a weekend trip to Kauffman Stadium with a hotel and dinner at the County Club Plaza.

Clues are given out every day at 10:50 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. by “One Eye” the pirate on 99KG #1 for New Country.

Monday’s Clues

  1. Between a hot one and a cold one
  2. Triangle

Tuesday’s Clues

  1. Creedence sang of the “Rising Wind” going up somewhere
  2. Have it

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *