99KG’s Treasure Hunt; Tuesday’s Clues

This week’s 99KG Treasure Hunt with Salina Ortho features a Royals weekend! Find the bag of gold coins, hidden somewhere in Salina on public property, to win a weekend trip to Kauffman Stadium with a hotel and dinner at the County Club Plaza.

Clues are given out every day at 10:50 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. by “One Eye” the pirate on 99KG #1 for New Country.

Monday’s Clues

Between a hot one and a cold one Triangle

Tuesday’s Clues