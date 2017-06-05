Hillsboro – Vera David-Beach, 87, died June 5, 2017 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. She was born September 12, 1929 to Otto and Miriam (Reuscher) David Rural Tampa, Kansas. She married Raymond Beach June 4, 1994 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Survivors include: brother, Fred (Doris) David of Hillsboro; sister, Darlene Helberg of Kissimmee, Florida; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond Beach in 2013, brother, Eldon David and sisters, Dorothy David, Lavada Hagen. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church with Pastor Dave Plett officiating. Memorials to Parkside Homes in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com