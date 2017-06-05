The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

UPDATE: Kansas teen dies after apparent accidental shooting

by 1 Comment

Police on the scene of Wednesday night’s shooting -photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a shooting and are asking the public for information.

Just after 10p.m. Wednesday Police officers responded to Stormont Vail hospital in reference a shooting victim that had just arrived by private vehicle, according to a media release.

Officers made contact with a 16-year old victim who was in critical condition, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury.

Officers were able to locate a crime scene in the 700 blk of SW 16th Street in Topeka.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded and investigated the scene. Facts indicate this to be an accident and the 16 year old died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at  785-234-0007.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *