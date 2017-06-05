UPDATE: Kansas teen dies after apparent accidental shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a shooting and are asking the public for information.
Just after 10p.m. Wednesday Police officers responded to Stormont Vail hospital in reference a shooting victim that had just arrived by private vehicle, according to a media release.
Officers made contact with a 16-year old victim who was in critical condition, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury.
Officers were able to locate a crime scene in the 700 blk of SW 16th Street in Topeka.
Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded and investigated the scene. Facts indicate this to be an accident and the 16 year old died of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
