Solomon man escapes serious injury after chunk of metal shatters windshield

A 47-year-old Solomon man was heading westbound on Old Highway 40 when a chunk of scrap metal fell off a passing truck and struck his windshield. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, the man had several cuts to his face but kept the vehicle under control.

Robert Billinger was westbound on Old Highway 40, near Gypsum Valley Road, around 2:15 p.m. Friday when a piece of scrap metal fell off the flatbed trailer of an eastbound semi. Sheriff Soldan said the piece of metal went through the windshield of Billinger’s 2014 Chevy Impala. Billinger suffered some minor cuts to his face from the broken glass but was not seriously injured.

According to the report, Billinger turned around and followed the semi to Solomon, where he made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Sylvester Jackson, Junction City. The two waited in Solomon for authorities to arrive.

The semi driver was cited for failure to secure a load. Sheriff Soldan said he was hauling scrap metal that was wrapped in mesh.