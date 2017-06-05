Sheriff: Victim identified in possible drowning at Kan. Reservoir

JACKSON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of Kansas man in a possible drowning.

Just before 3 pm Sunday, sheriff deputies received a 911 call reporting a body found in the water on the northwest side of Banner Creek Reservoir west of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse in a media release.

The victim identified Dan A. Mehringer, 78, Holton, was reported to have been boating in a kayak, and was wearing a life jacket.

Mehringer’s body was found near the kayak. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the county coroner and transported for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Holton Police and Fire Departments, Potawatomi Tribal Fire Department, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and Jackson County EMS responded to the scene.