Council Grove – Ronald Frazier, 72, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Good Shepard Hospice House in Manhattan..

He was born July 10, 1944 in Dwight, KS to Frank and Lenora (Bartz) Frazier. Ron served proudly in the US Navy from 1964 to 1970. He was an E-5 Petty Officer on the USS Iwo Jima, as a Fireroom Machinery Mechanic/Fireman, serving a two year tour in Vietnam. He was awarded sailor of the quarter by the engineering department.

Ron was a lifelong owner/operator, long haul truck driver. After retirement he wintered in Zapta, TX. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jimmy and Larry.

He is survived by his children, Ronda Frazier, of Salina, Randy Frazier and wife Charlene, of Salina, Ashley Frazier and Joe, of Mulvane, and Heather Frazier and David, of Flasher ND; granddaughter Amber Frazier, of Salina, grandson Kanton Frazier, of Flasher ND. He is also survived by his brother Philip Frazier and wife Carolyn, of El Dorado; nephew Jason Frazier and wife Stephanie, of Council Grove; his companion Shirley Stiver, of Council Grove, and a host of friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7:00pm, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Home, 137 N. Union, Council Grove, KS. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, June 8th, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Dwight Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepard Hospice House. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.