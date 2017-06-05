Robert L Hayden

(March 14, 1930 – June 4, 2017)

Robert Hayden, age 87 of Beloit, died Sunday, June 4, 2017. Graveside services will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Cawker City, Saturday, June 10 at 10:30 AM. Cremation has taken place. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Shirley Hayden, 5 nephews, and 7 nieces. Preceded in death are his parents, brother, Raymond Hayden, and one niece, Linda Hohner. Memorials may be given to Mitchell County Historical Society or Hilltop Lodge.