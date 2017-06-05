Owen Lars Odell, 15, of Lindsborg passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Owen was born March 11, 2002 in Salina to Richard Odell and Jill (Gravatt) Acheson

Owen was a student at Smoky Valley High School. He participated in football, basketball, tennis, and 4H. Owen was also a member of the Freemount Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his father Richard Odell, of Lindsborg; mother, Jill (Steve) Acheson, of Lindsborg; brothers, Mason Weiss of Lindsborg, and Riley Odell of Lindsborg; great grandmother, Rose Mary Gravatt of Lindsborg; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Phyllis Odell of Lindsborg; maternal grandparents, Earl and Janet Gravatt of Lindsborg; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 am on Friday, June 9 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main St., Lindsborg, KS with Pastor Gerald Berggren officiating. Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. at Freemount Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smoky Valley High School Football Team, or to the Freemount Lutheran Church and Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.